Trey Murphy III Has Taken a Step Towards Stardom

The New Orleans Pelicans have long searched for a homegrown star to anchor their core. This year, it seems that the search has officially ended. Forward Trey Murphy III hasn't just taken a leap; he has undergone a complete evolution, transforming from a high-level role player into a dynamic basketball force. While the Pelicans' season has been a collective struggle, Murphy's individual brilliance has become impossible for the league to ignore.

The former first-round pick is having an unbelievable start to January, averaging 31.7 points, seven rebounds, and 4.2 assists. Only Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic is averaging more points (33) than Murphy this month. The issue is the Pelicans are just 2-6 since the calendar flipped to January and have the worst record in the Western Conference at 10-33. There seems to be no doubt that the former Virginia standout should be in the All-Star conversation, but even he admits the team’s record could prevent that from happening.

“If you don’t win games, you don’t get rewarded with personal accolades... No matter how well I’m doing, it doesn’t matter because we’re not winning games,” Murphy recently said after a 34-point performance in Wednesday night’s 116-113 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. When the Pelicans needed him the most, Murphy did what had been so lacking on this team most of the year...close a game. The 6-foot-9 sharpshooter scored 13 of his 34 points in the final frame to will New Orleans to a victory.

The victory improved the Pelicans to just 6-16 in clutch games this year.

Trey Murphy III was HOOPIN' in tonight's @PelicansNBA win.



🏀 34 PTS

🏀 9 REB

🏀 5 AST

🏀 2 STL

🏀 5 3PM pic.twitter.com/UOvhSNwclv — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2026

Trey Murphy's Efficiency As a Scorer Puts Him in Elite Competition

Even more impressive is the efficiency with which Murphy is scoring the basketball. He currently has insane shooting splits of 54.8/42.1/84.6 from the floor. For the season, he has a better true shooting percentage (64.3) than Lakers forward LeBron James (61.2), Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (63.8), and Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (59.8). All three of those players are currently in the running for the All-Star team in the Western Conference.

Murphy is building up to a career year after having career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists last season. This year, he’s on pace to again reset his career highs in points, rebounds, and assists, while also shooting a career-high 50.3% from the field.

For a team that ranks near the bottom of the league in three-point attempts and makes per game, Murphy's eight attempts per game lead the team by a wide margin and are among the highest of forwards in the Western Conference. His ability to shoot from distance, while also developing a solid enough handle to get to the paint and finish, is allowing him to become one of the most versatile offensive weapons in the league.

Couple that with his team-friendly extension he signed at the beginning of last season, and the Pelicans are getting a bargain with his elite production on a game-by-game basis.

While Durant and James carry the legacy names in their All-Star bids, Murphy’s efficiency and production rank him in the elite tier of NBA wings. He is no longer just a shooter on the Pelicans; he is one of the most efficient offensive weapons in the world.

