New Orleans Pelicans Waive Pair of NBA Veterans During Preseason

The New Orleans Pelicans made a pair of roster moves midway through their preseason slate

Matt Guzman

Mar 24, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green reacts to a play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Mar 24, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green reacts to a play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
After a pair of games Down Under against Australian NBL squads, the New Orleans Pelicans decided it was best to make roster changes.

Both Garrison Brooks and Jalen McDaniels — signed to the Pelicans for training camp in September — have been waived, per the Pelicans.

McDaniels is the older brother of Jaden McDaniels, who has cemented himself as one of the league's top perimeter defenders. Jalen began his NBA career with the Charlotte Hornets, where he spent three seasons and change before being dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers during his fourth year.

He later joined the Toronto Raptors and, most recently, signed a 10-day contract with the Washington Wizards.

Over his career, McDaniels has averaged 6.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. His most productive stretch came in Year 4 in both Charlotte and Philadelphia; the forward averaged 9.4 points and 4.3 rebounds a game.

During the Pelicans’ preseason trip to Australia, McDaniels made brief appearances in both contests. He logged two rebounds against Melbourne United before a more active showing versus South East Melbourne Phoenix.

That game, McDaniels finished with three points, two rebounds, two steals, and one assist. Brooks saw action only in Game 2, tallying just three rebounds and an assist in seven minutes.

Brooks began his professional career in the G League with the Westchester Knicks, where he averaged 13.6 points and 11.6 rebounds on 59 percent shooting from the field. After that, the forward continued his journey overseas with stints in South Korea and Lithuania before earning a spot on the Pelicans’ 2023 Summer League roster.

Mississippi State, Garrison Brooks
Mar 10, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Garrison Brooks (10) shoots as South Carolina Gamecocks forward Wildens Leveque (15) defends during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Now, both the forward and center are looking for a change of scenery. If either opts to join the Birmingham Squadron, they'll be eligible for an $85,300 bonus after 60 days spent with the team.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans have a full roster of 21 players, the maximum allowed until Oct. 20, after signing both Chase Hunter and Josh Oduro to Exhibit 10 contracts.

New Orleans' next preseason action is on Oct. 14 against the Houston Rockets in Birmingham, Ala. — home to the Squadron. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. EST.

