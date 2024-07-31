New Report Reveals New Orleans Pelicans Pursuit of Cavaliers Center Jarrett Allen
A new report published on Monday revealed the New Orleans Pelicans tried to acquire Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen this offseason. ClutchPoints' Evan Dammarell reported that sources revealed to ClutchPoints that both the Pelicans and Houston Rockets reached out to Cleveland about Allen's availability.
According to the report, while both teams engaged in talks, the "conversations didn't go far." The Cavaliers hired former Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson this summer after firing J.B. Bickerstaff following the Cavs playoff loss to the Boston Celtics. Atkinson coached Allen in Brooklyn and reportedly, wants to keep Allen in Cleveland.
NBA insider Marc Stein reported Atkinson's desire to keep the Cavaliers' nucleus together. "The arrival of Kenny Atkinson as Cleveland's new coach has convinced various teams that Jarrett Allen has just become even harder to pry from the Cavaliers via trade than he was previously."
Allen has two years, and $40 million left on his current contract, and the young center is considered a valuable asset because of his athleticism and rim protection. He averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game last season for the Cavs. Cleveland's season ended after a second-round loss to the eventual-champion Celtics.
The 26-year-old Allen would be a massive upgrade over the Pelicans current center situation. The team lost starting center Jonas Valanciunas in free agency this offseason and traded away backup big man Larry Nance, Jr in a trade to acquire Dejounte Murray.
New Orleans drafted former Baylor center Yves Missi in the first round of this year's NBA draft and added some depth by signing Daniel Theis to a one-year deal. Any potential deal to acquire Allen would definitely have to include Brandon Ingram, who is on the last deal of his current contract and seeks a max extension worth over $205 million for four years.
The Cavs signed Donovan Mitchell to a three-year, $150 million extension this summer - he and Ingram would become an odd basketball pairing. New Orleans is banking on another healthy season from Zion Williamson and a talented roster to help them compete in a crowded Western Conference.
The Pelicans have not gotten past the first round of the playoffs since 2018, and New Orleans is in a division that includes the Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks, a healthy Ja Morant with the dangerous Memphis Grizzlies, and future superstar Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.