Pelicans Have Better Buy-Low Star Trade Options Than Ja Morant

On Friday, the New Orleans Pelicans emerged as a potential suitor for the Memphis Grizzlies' disgruntled star Ja Morant. The polarizing point guard is officially on the trade market after wearing out his welcome in Memphis. He reportedly has multiple suitors around the league, and surprisingly, the Pelicans are amongst them, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

The Pelicans' interest in Morant makes little sense for a variety of reasons. First, he is rarely available as he hasn't played seven straight games in three seasons. He has missed more games than he has played since the start of the 2023-24 season. As a team that has dealt with Zion Williamson and his lack of availability, the Pelicans should be hesitant to invest in another injury-prone player on a max contract.

It's not like Morant has been when he has played. He is one of the least efficient high-usage players in the league. For the season, he is shooting 20.8% from three and has a 50.6% True Shooting.

As a ball-dominant offensive player with no outside shot, Morant is a tough fit, especially next to other non-shooters like Derik Queen, Zion Williamson, and Jeremiah Fears. His defensive fit next to those three is even worse. The lack of size, physicality, and intensity on the defensive end would be impossible to overcome with that core four playing a large role.

Even if Morant is acquired without giving up much draft capital, there is an opportunity cost. Morant makes $87 million for the next two seasons. If he continues to play the way he has so far this season, he will be untradeable this time next season. Do the Pelicans really want to be stuck paying Morant $44.9 million in the 2027-28 season when they should be trying to accumulate draft picks, young players with upside, and tradeable team-friendly contracts?

Zach LaVine & Darius Garland Are Better Buy-Low Trade Targets Than Ja Morant

The Pelicans may be seeing this as a buy-low opportunity to acquire a talented former star with a high profile. This could jolt the fanbase and give some hope to New Orleans. Even if that is the goal, the Pelicans should have other options that are better fits and have higher upside.

Going after Trae Young, who just got traded for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, would have been a better option. He has been healthier, more reliable, and more productive than Morant over the last several years.

Zach LaVine and Darius Garland could be acquired using the same sorts of packages the Pelicans would need in a Ja Morant trade. LaVine is older but has only one more year left on his deal. He is an elite shooter and can be an off-ball threat next to the Pelicans' on-ball creators. He is a much cleaner long-term fit next to Fears and Queen.

Garland may be available if the struggling Cavs want to pivot at the trade deadline. He is also having a down season, but he is a better fit thanks to his shooting, and would be a worthy buy-low candidate.

Tyler Herro, in the midst of an injury-ridden season, is another name that comes to mind, especially since the Heat are also reportedly interested in Morant. If this means Herro may be on his way out, he would be an intriguing buy-low option for the Pelicans.

Someone like Immanuel Quickley of the Toronto Raptors also comes to mind. He is overpaid and underperforming, but he is young, has two-way upside, and can be tradeable on his current deal. He may not have as high a profile as other players here, but he may be easier to acquire for the Pelicans.

The Pelicans don't really have to go after any of these names. Their priority needs to be adding more future assets to their coffers rather than going after declining former stars on max deals. But, if they are going to do that, Ja Morant is still not the right name for them.

