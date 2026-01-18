Pelicans vs. Rockets Injury Report: Are Herb Jones & Jose Alvarado Playing?

The New Orleans Pelicans are headed to Houston to take on the Rockets on Sunday in their 45th game of the season. Standing at the bottom of the Western Conference with the worst record in the league, the Pelicans are desperately trying to instill some hope in their fanbase. Yet, the wins have been hard to come by, and the front office continues to make deeply questionable decisions to put the future of the franchise in jeopardy.

A big reason for the disappointing season is, once again, injuries. The Pelicans have had trouble keeping their starters healthy for long stretches of the season, with Herb Jones particularly struggling to stay on the court. In the Pelicans' official injury report ahead of the Rockets clash, Jones is listed as out for the seventh straight game. Jose Alvarado will also miss the game with an oblique strain.

Pelicans' Herb Jones Concern Growing With 7th Straight Missed Game

On Wednesday, head coach James Borrego characterized Jones as "day-to-day." This suggested that the defensive stalwart was on his way to making his return, but he has missed the Pelicans' three games since then, and continues to get ruled out 24 hours in advance. The fact that Jones hasn't been upgraded to doubtful or questionable yet means that his absence could extend further.

It has been a frustrating season for Jones. After missing all but 20 games last season, Jones will miss his 22nd game of the season. He suffered an ankle sprain on December 22 against the Mavs and missed the next seven games. He made his return against the Lakers on January 6, played 35 minutes, and has been sidelined ever since.

Alvarado will miss his tenth game of the season on Sunday, joining Jones, Zion Williamson, and Jordan Poole as key players to miss at least ten games this season. Jeremiah Fears is the only Pelican to play in every game for New Orleans.

The Pelicans are 3-18 without Jones, highlighting his importance to the team. Going against the Houston Rockets without their best defensive player will be a challenge for the Pelicans.

To make matters even harder for New Orleans, the Rockets are much healthier now than they have been in the recent stretch. Houston was reeling in the absence of their All-Star center Alperen Sengun, losing four of their last seven. Against the Pelicans, however, they only have Fred VanVleet, who is out for the season with an ACL injury, and Tari Eason, who is questionable to play with an ankle sprain, listed on their injury report.

