New Trade Proposal Sees New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz Pull Off Blockbuster
The New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz have been suggested as trade partners before this offseason. Now, there is a new suggestion that would see the two teams come together on a deal.
Brandon Ingram has been the centerpiece of trade speculation between these two teams. Once again, that is the case.
Bleacher Report has suggested a new trade idea that would send Ingram packing to the Jazz in exchange for center Walker Kessler and forward John Collins.
They broke down why Kessler could be a perfect addition for the Pelicans.
"Kessler would fill a major need at the 5 for New Orleans, and though he seemed to regress as a sophomore, the shot-blocking big man has been one of the best rim-protectors in the league since he turned pro. Team him up with Williamson, Jones, Murphy and Murray, and the Pelicans could find themselves among the league's stingiest units this season."
During the 2023-24 NBA season with Utah, Kessler ended up averaging 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 bocks per game. He shot 65.4 percent from the floor. At 23 years old, Kessler could be a long-term fixture of the New Orleans lineup.
Collins would be a nice bench piece as well. He ended up averaging 15.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last season, while shooting 53.2 percent from the floor and 37.1 percent from three-point range.
As for the Jazz, they would be getting a legitimate star in return. Ingram would pair nicely alongside Lauri Markkanen and give Utah some much-needed star power.
He is coming off of a season with the Pelicans that saw him average 20.8 points per game to go along with 5.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds. He shot 49.2 percent overall and 35.5 percent from three-point range.
Those are the kind of numbers that could take the Jazz to the next level.
On the surface, this looks like a potential win-win for both teams. That doesn't happen very often, but this could be one of those situations.
Both teams would fill major needs with this move and would bring in players that could stick around for the foreseeable future. It would be interesting to see how it panned out if the two franchises did come together and make the deal.
All of that being said, it's obviously just speculation. However, it does seem likely that Ingram will be on the move at some point in time.