Pistons vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 21

The Detroit Pistons are looking to keep rolling as they take a quick trip south to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

The Pistons have won three straight games and six of their last seven to improve to an impressive 31-10 on the season. On the flip side, the Pelicans sit at 10-35 after two straight losses and a 2-13 stretch following a rare five-game winning streak.

The oddsmakers have the Pistons as road favorites at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.

Pistons vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Pistons -10.5 (-118)

Pelicans +10.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Pistons: -485

Pelicans: +370

Total

233.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Pistons vs. Pelicans How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 21

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Smoothie King Center

How to Watch (TV): FDSN DT, GCSEN

Pistons record: 31-10

Pelicans record: 10-35

Pistons vs. Pelicans Injury Reports

Pistons Injury Report

Isaac Jones – out

Bobi Klintman – out

Chaz Lanier – out

Caris LeVert – questionable

Wendell Moore Jr. – out

Tolu Smith – out

Pelicans Injury Report

Trey Alexander – out

Jose Alvarado – out

Hunter Dickinson – out

Herbert Jones – questionable

Dejounte Murray – out

Zion Williamson – questionable

Pistons vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets

Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet

If there’s one thing going right for the Pelicans, it’s Trey Murphy’s shooting from downtown. He’s made at least three threes in 10 straight games, shooting 54 for 128 (42.2%) in that span.

The New Orleans forward isn’t afraid to put it up from deep, with double-digit attempts in seven of those last 10 games.

Murphy III now has at least three threes in over half of his games this season, and he’s been heating up. He should continue to chuck it up from deep as the Pelicans are big home underdogs tonight.

Pistons vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick

The Pistons have been playing some lockdown defense recently. They have the third-best mark with 110.1 points allowed per game, and just held the Pacers to an incredible 78 points over the weekend.

Detroit has now gone under the total in each of its last eight games and 13 of its last 16. I don’t see that changing against a lowly Pelicans squad, especially with the total up in the 230s.

Pick: UNDER 233.5 (-110)

