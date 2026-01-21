Pistons vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 21
In this story:
The Detroit Pistons are looking to keep rolling as they take a quick trip south to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.
The Pistons have won three straight games and six of their last seven to improve to an impressive 31-10 on the season. On the flip side, the Pelicans sit at 10-35 after two straight losses and a 2-13 stretch following a rare five-game winning streak.
The oddsmakers have the Pistons as road favorites at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.
Pistons vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Pistons -10.5 (-118)
- Pelicans +10.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Pistons: -485
- Pelicans: +370
Total
- 233.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pistons vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 21
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN DT, GCSEN
- Pistons record: 31-10
- Pelicans record: 10-35
Pistons vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Isaac Jones – out
- Bobi Klintman – out
- Chaz Lanier – out
- Caris LeVert – questionable
- Wendell Moore Jr. – out
- Tolu Smith – out
Pelicans Injury Report
- Trey Alexander – out
- Jose Alvarado – out
- Hunter Dickinson – out
- Herbert Jones – questionable
- Dejounte Murray – out
- Zion Williamson – questionable
Pistons vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets
Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
If there’s one thing going right for the Pelicans, it’s Trey Murphy’s shooting from downtown. He’s made at least three threes in 10 straight games, shooting 54 for 128 (42.2%) in that span.
The New Orleans forward isn’t afraid to put it up from deep, with double-digit attempts in seven of those last 10 games.
Murphy III now has at least three threes in over half of his games this season, and he’s been heating up. He should continue to chuck it up from deep as the Pelicans are big home underdogs tonight.
Pistons vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
The Pistons have been playing some lockdown defense recently. They have the third-best mark with 110.1 points allowed per game, and just held the Pacers to an incredible 78 points over the weekend.
Detroit has now gone under the total in each of its last eight games and 13 of its last 16. I don’t see that changing against a lowly Pelicans squad, especially with the total up in the 230s.
Pick: UNDER 233.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly.
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop