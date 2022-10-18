Pelicans Opening-Night Roster Released
The highly-anticipated New Orleans Pelicans season will open against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, Oct. 19. On Monday, the Pelicans coaching staff solidified the 17-player roster and released their names that includes two two-way players.
The initial 2022-23 New Orleans Pelicans roster includes:
Guards:
- CJ McCollum
- Trey Murphy III (G/F)
- Jose Alvarado
- Dyson Daniels
- Devonte' Graham
- Kira Lewis Jr.
- Dereon Seabron (two-way player)
Forwards:
- Brandon Ingram
- Zion Williamson
- Herbert Jones (G/F)
- Naji Marshall
- Larry Nance
- Garrett Temple (G/F)
- E.J. Liddell (two-way player)
Centers
- Jonas Valančiūnas
- Jaxon Hayes
- Willy Hernangómez
Key Facts on the Roster
- Three rookies are listed on the roster: Dyson Daniels, E.J. Liddell, and Dereon Seabron.
- Players from conferences: 3 SEC, 4 ACC
- Only 2 players with 10+ years of experience: Valančiūnas and Temple
Projected Starters
- PG CJ McCollum
- SF Brandon Ingram
- PF Zion Williamson
- C Jonas Valančiūnas
- G Herbert Jones
