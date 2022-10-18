Pelicans Opening-Night Roster Released

The highly-anticipated New Orleans Pelicans season will open against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The highly-anticipated New Orleans Pelicans season will open against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, Oct. 19. On Monday, the Pelicans coaching staff solidified the 17-player roster and released their names that includes two two-way players.

The initial 2022-23 New Orleans Pelicans roster includes:

Jan 15, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) celebrates making a three point basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Guards:

CJ McCollum

Trey Murphy III (G/F)

Jose Alvarado

Dyson Daniels

Devonte' Graham

Kira Lewis Jr.

Dereon Seabron (two-way player)

Forwards:

Brandon Ingram

Zion Williamson

Herbert Jones (G/F)

Naji Marshall

Larry Nance

Garrett Temple (G/F)

E.J. Liddell (two-way player)

Nov 12, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) yells while defended by Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin (2) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Centers

Jonas Valančiūnas

Jaxon Hayes

Willy Hernangómez

Key Facts on the Roster

Three rookies are listed on the roster: Dyson Daniels, E.J. Liddell, and Dereon Seabron.

Players from conferences: 3 SEC, 4 ACC

Only 2 players with 10+ years of experience: Valančiūnas and Temple

Projected Starters

PG CJ McCollum SF Brandon Ingram PF Zion Williamson C Jonas Valančiūnas G Herbert Jones

Read More Pelicans News: