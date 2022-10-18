Skip to main content

Pelicans Opening-Night Roster Released

The highly-anticipated New Orleans Pelicans season will open against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, Oct. 19.  On Monday, the Pelicans coaching staff solidified the 17-player roster and released their names that includes two two-way players.

The initial 2022-23 New Orleans Pelicans roster includes:

Guards: 

  • CJ McCollum
  • Trey Murphy III (G/F)
  • Jose Alvarado 
  • Dyson Daniels 
  • Devonte' Graham 
  • Kira Lewis Jr.
  • Dereon Seabron (two-way player)
Forwards:

  • Brandon Ingram
  • Zion Williamson
  • Herbert Jones (G/F) 
  • Naji Marshall
  • Larry Nance
  • Garrett Temple (G/F)
  • E.J. Liddell (two-way player)
Centers

  • Jonas Valančiūnas
  • Jaxon Hayes
  • Willy Hernangómez

Key Facts on the Roster

  • Three rookies are listed on the roster: Dyson Daniels, E.J. Liddell, and Dereon Seabron.
  • Players from conferences: 3 SEC, 4 ACC
  • Only 2 players with 10+ years of experience: Valančiūnas and Temple

Projected Starters

  1. PG CJ McCollum
  2. SF Brandon Ingram
  3. PF Zion Williamson
  4. C Jonas Valančiūnas
  5. G Herbert Jones

