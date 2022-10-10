Jaxson Hayes Suffers UCL Tear, Evaluation Scheduled For Two Weeks

The New Orleans Pelicans announced Jaxson Hayes sustained a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his left elbow (non-shooting) during the October 7 preseason game against the Detroit Pistons. The fourth-year big man out of Texas will undergo rehabilitation for the injury and is scheduled to be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Hayes was one of the most consistent members of the squad during last season's playoff run, featuring in 70 games, including a move to the starting lineup for the final 28. He averaged 9.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. A timeline for a return to the rotation is yet to be determined.

According to Johns Hopkins Health and Medicine, a "UCL tear can be treated without surgery, the recovery may last anywhere from several weeks to several months. It depends on the range of motion you’d like to achieve in the elbow. Your physician and physical therapist will work together to monitor your progress. If Tommy John Surgery is recommended, the rehabilitation can take nine months to a year, and sometimes longer."

Jeff Stotts, an injury analyst for SMART, explained that “a torn UCL is relatively uncommon in the NBA but the injury did sideline Paul George for 43 games (96 days) last season. The average number of missed games for confirmed UCL sprains in the NBA is about 20 games (~46 days)."

Stotts, who also runs the InStreetClothes site, added, "The average number of missed games for confirmed UCL sprains in the NBA is about 20 games. The number shrinks to 13 games (~28 days) for players that reported Grade 2 (partial tear) sprains. Butler, who suffered a Grade 2 sprain with bone impaction, made the quickest recovery, returning in 11 games (22 days) during the 2014-15 season. Surgery was not needed in any of the examined cases."

It's a tough blow for Hayes considering his contract situation after the season but Willie Green should be able to mitigate the damage regardless of how many games are missed. Zion Williamson's return meant Hayes was going to be relegated back to the bench for the opening tip. Willy Hernangomez is also in line for more minutes after a EuroBasket MVP campaign last month. Hayes is under no pressure to rush back before Christmas but this could wind up being a season-long setback to his career if the injury requires surgery.

