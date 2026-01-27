Pelicans Injury Report @ OKC: New Orleans Mostly Healthy Against the Injured Thunder

The New Orleans Pelicans are playing their best basketball of the season, winning back-to-back road games in Memphis and San Antonio. James Borrego's new starting lineup that doesn't include a point guard has paid off, and should continue to give New Orleans a chance to be competitive going forward.

A big reason for the Pelicans' recent surge is the fact that they are finally back to full health. Herb Jones returned from his ankle sprain and played a large role in the two straight wins. The Pelicans continue to look like a different team with their defensive stalwart on the court. They are 9-16 when he is available, and 3-20 when he is not. In fact, the Pelicans are an incredible 7-0 in their last seven games when Jones and Saddiq Bey are both available.

The Pelicans will have a chance to extend this streak against the best team in the league on Tuesday. The Oklahoma City Thunder have the best record at 37-10, but have lost back-to-back games at home, and are dealing with a long list of injuries. The Pelicans, on the other hand, only have Dejounte Murray listed on their official injury report. Murray has yet to make his season debut as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles and doesn't have a timetable to return.

Pelicans Healthier Than They Have Been All Season

OKC will be without Alex Caruso, Isaiah Hartenstein, Ajay Mitchell, and Jalen Williams. Cason Wallace is also listed as questionable for Tuesday's clash. The Thunder have more depth than any team in the league, but even they are struggling amid key absences. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, and Chet Holmgren will have to play as many minutes as they can handle against the Pelicans. Plus, they will be extra motivated to ensure they don't lose a third straight game at home.

The Pelicans, on the other hand, will continue to deploy their newfound rotation that doesn't include Jordan Poole. The lineup of Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Saddiq Bey, Zion Williamson, and Derik Queen will continue to start and log extended minutes, while Jose Alvarado, Yves Missi, and Jeremiah Fears play a role off the bench.

New Orleans has lost the previous two matchups against OKC by a combined 48 points, and hasn't beaten their division rivals since November 2023. They will feel like Tuesday will be as good a time as any to end their eight-game losing streak against the Thunder.

