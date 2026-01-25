Pelicans vs. Spurs Injury Report: New Orleans Almost Back to Full Health

The New Orleans Pelicans got back on the win column on Friday after mounting an impressive comeback against the Grizzlies. The Pelicans had a new starting lineup without a point guard. Trey Murphy, Saddiq Bey, and Herb Jones all started on the perimeter next to Derik Queen and Zion Williamson, giving the Pelicans a boost in one of their better wins of the season. On Sunday, the Pels will desperately try to keep that momentum going against the 31-14 San Antonio Spurs.

After dealing with significant injuries all season, the Pelicans are now healthier than they have been in a while. On their trip to San Antonio, the only confirmed absence for New Orleans will be Dejounte Murray, who has yet to make his season debut as he recovers from his ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered a year ago. Jose Alvarado, who missed the last nine games with an oblique strain, was upgraded to questionable on the official injury report and will be a game-time decision.

Herb Jones Available, Jose Alvarado Questionable for Pelicans vs. Spurs on Sunday

The best news from the injury report is the fact that Herb Jones seemingly didn't suffer a setback in his return from an ankle sprain. After missing 15 of the previous 16 games before suiting up on Friday, Jones will be available to start against the Spurs. He was limited to 24 minutes on Friday, but should see an increase in his minutes and role on Sunday.

If Jose Alvarado is to suit up, how the minutes will be divided in the backcourt will be fascinating to watch. Jeremiah Fears played 23 minutes, and Jordan Poole only saw 12 minutes on Friday. Instead, interim head coach James Borrego went long stretches without a traditional ball-handler. This meant that Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy, and Saddiq Bey all had a larger offensive role.

How well this approach will work against the elite Spurs defense remains to be seen. Yet, the defense should be much improved, with Poole and Fears taking a back seat in the rotation.

San Antonio is also coming into the game with a clean bill of health. Luke Kornet, dealing with left adductor tightness, is questionable to suit up, and he is the only regular rotation player listed on the injury report. The No. 2 seed in the Western Conference will look to sweep the season series against the Pelicans after winning the three previous games.

Read More About the New Orleans Pelicans: