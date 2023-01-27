Zion's Kicks in 2022-23 NBA Season

A view of Zion Williamson's kicks and fashions of the 2022-23 NBA season.

A view of two-time NBA All-Star Zion Williamson's kicks and fashions of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Zion's Kicks Credit: USA TODAY Sports 29 Gallery 29 Images

Zion Williamson, 22, has twenty-nine game appearances while scoring 26 PPG, 7 RPG, and 4.6 APG, averaging 33 minutes per contest.

The New Orleans Pelicans released encouraging news on the health of their young superstar forward. After a medical re-evaluation of Zion's right hamstring, the healing process is "progressing well with his recovery."

New Orleans desperately needs Zion to return to the starting lineup and accompany Brandon Ingram, who recently returned, and CJ McCollum as the team's top-scoring threats.

He has averaged 25.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 114 regular-season games with the Pelicans.

The Salisbury native has thirty-three 30+ points games and one 40+ points game in his young career. The 76ers, Mavericks, and Hawks are the only opponents allowing Zion to average over 30 points per contest.

New Orleans selected Zion Williamson from Duke University as the first-overall draft pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

