Former Top 10 NBA Draft Pick Officially Inks New Deal
On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets officially announced the acquisition of former top-ten pick Killian Hayes. The former Detroit Pistons guard will get a chance to redeem himself in a new situation.
It won’t be easy for Hayes to crack a spot in the Nets’ rotation for the 2024-2025 NBA season. First, he has to make the team.
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Hayes is joining the Nets on an Exhibit 10 deal. Therefore, there is a chance he could get waived at the end of training camp. In the event Hayes is waived, he would have an opportunity to play for Brooklyn’s G League affiliate in Long Island.
Hayes has a lot to prove at this stage in his career. Just four years ago, he entered the NBA Draft as a lottery-projected prospect coming from a German club. Taking the overseas route, Hayes had a different experience compared to most draft prospects leading up to his selection day.
In 2020, the Pistons took a chance on a young Hayes. They made him the seventh overall pick.
Four years later, Hayes is considered to be one of the NBA’s biggest draft busts in recent time.
Over a 210-game stretch in Detroit, Hayes started in 145 outings, averaging over 25 minutes on the court. He struggled from the field, knocking down just 38 percent of his shots. From three, Hayes hit on just 28 percent of his attempts. Hayes produced eight points and five assists per game.
Former Pistons head coach Monty Williams embraced the challenge of getting more out of Hayes last year. Prior to the trade deadline, Williams offered the young guard 42 games of action. While Hayes shot a career-high 41 percent from the field, he still posted one of the league’s worst effective field goal percentages for his position.
Heading into the trade deadline, there was a lot of discussion surrounding the possibility of the Pistons parting ways with Hayes via trade. After failing to find a deal, the team still cut ties with Hayes by waiving him.
For the remainder of the 2023-2024 NBA season, Hayes waited patiently for his next opportunity. It wouldn’t come right after the trade deadline, but the Nets are giving him another chance.