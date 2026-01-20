Detroit Pistons earn positive grade after major midseason report card

The Detroit Pistons have capped off the first half of their season with an official All-Star nod and 31 regular season wins after 41 games.

It's been a magical season for the city of Detroit so far. The players in the locker room are very aware that nothing of complete relevance has been achieved yet, but the fans are enjoying this success while they can. Considering the low expectations everyone had for this Pistons team going into the season, there's really only one appropriate grade that can be given to them.

Detroit still sits at the very top of the Eastern conference as they have for most of this NBA season. They're also 5.5 games ahead of the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics. The Pistons beat the Celtics at home inside Little Caesars Arena Monday night. The New York Knicks slipped out of the second seed after four consecutive losses and a 2-8 win-loss record over their last ten games.

Detroit earns an "A"

ESPN's Kevin Pelton released a set of midseason grades for all 30 NBA teams. The Celtics earned high praise after being given an "A" for how they've handled the absence of superstar forward Jayson Tatum.

The No. 1 seed Detroit Pistons also earned an "A" grade after their dominance in the first half of the NBA season. The Pistons are 3.5 games behind the 36-8 Oklahoma City Thunder for the best record in the entire NBA, but the Thunder have also played three more total regular season games.

"The Pistons haven't been as dominant since a 13-game winning streak left them 15-2 to start the season, but they are still comfortably atop the East after being picked to be in the middle of the pack. Detroit has built a top-10 offense after losing Malik Beasley, the team's second-leading scorer last season, and truly excels with an elite defense (No. 2 in the league) built on size." ESPN's Kevin Pelton

Cade Cunningham and the Pistons travel to New Orleans this Wednesday night January 21 to face Zion Williamson and the Pelicans inside Smoothie King Center.

Top stars earn high praise

Superstar guard Cade Cunningham was officially named as one of ten All-Star starters. He joined guards Tyrese Maxey, Jalen Brunson, and Jaylen Brown along with forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Cunningham is an MVP candidate this season averaging 25.7 points, 9.8 assists, 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks while shooting 45.2% from the field. He won't be the only Detroit Piston in contention to receive an All-Star nod once the 24-person roster is revealed.

"Cade Cunningham has put himself in the MVP conversation, Jalen Duren should join him in the All-Star Game and J.B. Bickerstaff is the Coach of the Year favorite." ESPN's Kevin Pelton

Pistons center Jalen Duren is averaging 28.3 minutes, 17.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks while shooting 63% from the field.