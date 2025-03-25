2 Pistons Starters Showing Positive Signs of Returning vs Spurs
As the Detroit Pistons prepare for their Tuesday night matchup at home against the San Antonio Spurs, the team is unsure about the playing status of two starters.
Cade Cunningham and Tim Hardaway Jr. were both listed on the injury report when it was submitted on Monday night. They were upgraded to questionable for the outing.
For Hardaway, his injury occurred during the March 21 matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Facing his old team, Hardaway rolled his ankle. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game before even clocking 10 minutes of action.
After the matchup, Hardaway was spotted sporting a walking boot, which was a concerning sign. He was later diagnosed with a sprained ankle. The Pistons wasted no time ruling Hardaway out for Sunday’s action against the New Orleans Pelicans.
As for Cunningham, he finished the matchup against Dallas healthy. Leading up to the New Orleans matchup, Cunningham was not expected to miss the game. However, Detroit considered the veteran guard a late scratch. Dealing with a calf injury, Cunningham was ruled out unexpectedly.
Although Cunningham and Hardaway’s statuses are in question for Tuesday night, the two showed positive signs during the team’s morning shootaround session. According to The Athletic’s Hunter Patterson, Hardaway and Cunningham managed to go through their usual shootaround routines at the practice facility on Tuesday morning.
Shootaround availability doesn’t mean the game status will be the same, but it’s a step in the right direction for the Pistons, who are looking to improve their record on Tuesday.
Heading into the matchup, Detroit holds a 40-32 record. They are 0.5 games back from the Milwaukee Bucks, who hold the fifth seed. Down the stretch, there will be a tight race for seeds three through six. The New York Knicks’ standing in third place is just 2.5 games in front of the Indiana Pacers.
The Pacers are two games in front of the Bucks, while the Pistons aren’t even a full game back from five. The next few weeks could see a lot of movement in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.