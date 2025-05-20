Auburn Basketball Guard Predicted to Land With Pistons in NBA Draft
It might be a while before the Detroit Pistons make their first pick of the 2025 NBA Draft. Unlike the last few years, the Pistons aren’t going to select in the top five. In fact, a playoff appearance made it so they don't have a selection until the second day, barring any trades into the first round.
In a recent 2025 NBA Draft mock put together by ESPN, the Pistons are predicted to take a chance on Auburn Basketball guard, Tahaad Pettiford, with the 37th overall pick. It will be with the selection owned by the Toronto Raptors.
The 19-year-old guard is a former four-star recruit out of New Jersey. After playing his freshman season at Auburn, Pettiford took a chance and entered the pre-draft process. Last week, the Auburn standout was present at the league’s combine in Chicago.
Soon, Pettiford could decide to head back to the NCAA for a sophomore campaign. It’s a move that’s not uncommon for players who are looking to enter the league with a higher draft stock. Recent comments from Auburn coach Bruce Pearl suggest that Pettiford would be welcomed back to the program with open arms if he decides to take that route for now.
The assumption from the head coach is that if Pettiford can land on a team in round one, he’ll stick it out in the pros early. If not, another year in college is likely. So, while the Pistons are predicted to land Pettiford at No. 37, it seems unlikely.
Last year, Pettiford appeared in 38 games, seeing the court for an average of 23 minutes. The Auburn standout knocked down 42 percent of his field goals and averaged 37 percent from deep. He produced 12 points per game, along with two rebounds and three assists.