Betting Odds & Prediction for Pistons vs Magic on Saturday

The Detroit Pistons will take on the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

Mar 3, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) attempts a shot against Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) during the first quarter at KIA Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
On Saturday night, the Detroit Pistons are set to pay a visit to the Orlando Magic. The matchup marks the second-straight game on the road for the Pistons.

Coming off of a disappointing ten-point loss at home against the Chicago Bulls, the Pistons looked to bounce back against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

The start of Thursday’s game wasn’t ideal for Detroit. Through the first half, they trailed by as many as 12 points. Coming out in the third quarter, the Pistons didn’t look like a team that would be able to turn the game around. After getting outscored 30-20, Detroit found themselves trailing by as many as 20 points before they reached the fourth quarter.

Detroit has proven many times throughout the season they shouldn’t be counted out until the game wraps up. Once again, that was the case on Friday.

The Pistons outscored the Nets 30-16 in the fourth quarter. They managed to knot the game at 109, sending it into overtime.

Unfortunately for Detroit, they couldn’t close it out on top. After getting outscored 14-12, the Pistons lost the overtime thriller and dropped to 7-10 on the year.

Heading into the matchup against the Magic, the Pistons are facing a 10-7 squad that has won seven of their last ten games. The Pistons will be shorthanded without their star guard, Cade Cunningham, for the first time this season.

Jaden Ivey facing the Magic.
Feb 4, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) and guard Jaden Ivey (23) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Game Details

Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Time: 7 PM ET

Location: Kia Center

Betting Odds

Spread: Magic -9.5

Moneyline: DET +350, ORL -450

Total O/U: 205.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: Pistons +9.5

Moneyline: ORL -450

Total O/U: UNDER 205.5

Published
