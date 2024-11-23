Betting Odds & Prediction for Pistons vs Magic on Saturday
On Saturday night, the Detroit Pistons are set to pay a visit to the Orlando Magic. The matchup marks the second-straight game on the road for the Pistons.
Coming off of a disappointing ten-point loss at home against the Chicago Bulls, the Pistons looked to bounce back against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.
The start of Thursday’s game wasn’t ideal for Detroit. Through the first half, they trailed by as many as 12 points. Coming out in the third quarter, the Pistons didn’t look like a team that would be able to turn the game around. After getting outscored 30-20, Detroit found themselves trailing by as many as 20 points before they reached the fourth quarter.
Detroit has proven many times throughout the season they shouldn’t be counted out until the game wraps up. Once again, that was the case on Friday.
The Pistons outscored the Nets 30-16 in the fourth quarter. They managed to knot the game at 109, sending it into overtime.
Unfortunately for Detroit, they couldn’t close it out on top. After getting outscored 14-12, the Pistons lost the overtime thriller and dropped to 7-10 on the year.
Heading into the matchup against the Magic, the Pistons are facing a 10-7 squad that has won seven of their last ten games. The Pistons will be shorthanded without their star guard, Cade Cunningham, for the first time this season.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic
Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024
Time: 7 PM ET
Location: Kia Center
Betting Odds
Spread: Magic -9.5
Moneyline: DET +350, ORL -450
Total O/U: 205.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Pistons +9.5
Moneyline: ORL -450
Total O/U: UNDER 205.5