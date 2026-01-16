The Detroit Pistons delivered a resilient performance Thursday night, rallying from an early hole to beat the Phoenix Suns, with coach J.B. Bickerstaff immediately singling out one reason his side got the job done.

Duncan Robinson led Detroit with 19 points, while Jalen Duren dominated with 16 points and 18 rebounds, pulling the strings as Cade Cunningham struggled on his return following a wrist issue. The win showcased Detroit’s ability to adjust under pressure and close out a tight game late, even after a slow start in which they trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half.

Phoenix’s defensive impact was most evident in the opening quarter, when the Suns recorded a combined 17 steals and blocks. That dropped to six in the second quarter, as Detroit struggled with execution until the second half began. It wasn’t pretty, but the Pistons were a different side, focusing on what they know best: defense.

Detroit held Phoenix to 15 points in the fourth quarter and 42 in the second half, while shooting 29 per cent from the three-point line.

“That's who we are, right, we're an elite defensive team.” Bickerstaff said.

“Tonight wasn't going to be an easy game, obviously. Give them credit for how good [Phoenix] are and the style they play, but it's also difficult to bring as many guys back into a lineup as we tried to bring back.

“I give our guys a ton of credit for sticking with it, like they always do, lifting each other up, supporting each other, like, everybody taking advantage of their minutes.”

As well as trailing by as many as 16 points in the first half, the Pistons were behind after each of the first three quarters. Phoenix’s energy and defensive activity set the tone early, forcing Detroit into uncomfortable possessions and rushed decisions.

Despite the deficit, the Pistons stayed within striking distance and avoided letting the game slip away completely, led by Robinson and Duren, who picked up the pieces with Cunningham going 3-for-16 from the field. He still mustered 10 points and 11 assists.

Tobias Harris knocked down a crucial go-ahead jumper over Dillon Brooks midway through the fourth quarter, swinging momentum firmly in Detroit’s favor. The Pistons then leaned on their defence, holding Phoenix to just 15 points in the final period, which wasn’t pretty but effective.

Robinson split a pair of free throws in the final moments, leaving Grayson Allen with a chance to tie the game on a desperation three, which missed, sealing Detroit’s fourth win in five games and underscoring a comeback built on composure, resolve on the defensive end, and timely plays when needed.