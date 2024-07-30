Chauncey Billups Weighs in on Detroit Pistons vs 2017 Warriors Debate
Over the past few months, Detroit Pistons legend Rasheed Wallace and Draymond Green have been in a war of words on social media. Recently, another member of the 2004 title team decided to weigh in on this debate.
The debate began when Wallace went on his podcast and said that the '04 team would have been able to take down the 2017 Golden State Warriors. Green ended up responding on his podcast, which then sparked a reply from Wallace on X asking to discuss things in person.
Earlier this month, Wallace had former Pistons teammate Chauncey Billups on his podcast. When sharing his thoughts on the topic, the Blazers coach stated their squad would have easily taken out any non-Kevin Durant Warriors roster.
"Whenever KD was there, it would have been a tough one with them," Billups said. "But them other teams, we would have boned them."
Billups bounced around the league during his 17-year career, but some of his best seasons were with the Pistons. He was a key member of the 2004 team that won a title, winning Finals MVP against the LA Lakers that year.
In 482 games with the Pistons, Billups averaged 16.5 PPG, 3.2 RPG, and 6.2 APG. Following stints with the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks and LA Clippers, the five-time All-Star decided to return to Detroit to finish his career there. Billups would appear in 19 games for the Pistons in 2014 before hanging it up for good.
Earlier this summer, Billups was named to the 2024 Basketball Hall of Fame class. With his playing days behind him, he has hung around the game as a head coach. In three seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, Billups has posted a record of 81-165.