How to watch Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons, injury report, preview

The Detroit Pistons are getting ready to face off against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in their annual trip to Little Caesars Arena.

The Pistons have had several days off while the Suns are fresh off of a loss against the Miami Heat two nights ago. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons Game Details

• Matchup: Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons

• Date: Thursday, January 15

• Kickoff Time: 7:00 PM EST

• Location: Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, Michigan

What channel is Suns vs. Pistons on?

Suns vs. Pistons will air on FanDuel Sports Network.

How to stream Suns vs. Pistons live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• 97.1 FM The Ticket (WXYT)

• WWJ 950 AM

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Suns injury report

Devin Booker (questionable, left ankle sprain), Jamaree Bouyea (out, concussion protocol), Jordan Goodwin (available, jaw sprain), Jalen Green (out, right hamstring strain), Nigel Hayes-Davis (questionable, right ankle sprain), Royce O'Neale (probable, left bicep contusion)

Pistons injury report

Jalen Duren (probable, right ankle sprain), Tobias Harris (probable, left hip sprain), Isaac Jones (out, G League), Bobi Klintman (out, G League), Chaz Lanier (out, G League), Wendell Moore Jr. (out, G League), Tolu Smith (out, G League), Isaiah Stewart (probable, illness)

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham moves the ball up court next to Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen. | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Suns vs. Pistons preview

The Pistons haven't had a win in over a week, but they also have only seen the court once since Jan. 7, which ended up in a losing effort at home against the Los Angeles Clippers.

This rare lull in the schedule is an opportunity for the Pistons to get healthier as they approach the second half of the season. The team is in first place in the Eastern Conference, but they have to keep their foot on the gas in order to remain at the top of the heap.

They will have a chance to extend their lead in the East with a game against the Suns, who have been one of the more pleasant surprises in the NBA. The Suns are at No. 7 in the Western Conference after falling out of the lottery last season and trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets over the summer.

Despite the trade, the Suns have improved and they are very capable of pulling off an upset against the Pistons if they are unable to get back into a rhythm from having four days on the couch.