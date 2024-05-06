Could Devin Booker Become a Trade Target for the Detroit Pistons?
After the Phoenix Suns were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker has become a new name in the rumor mill. Following reports of him allegedly wanting to be in New York, new updates have come about regarding the young star.
In a piece breaking down the Suns’ future Ric Bucher of Fox Sports spoke with multiple anonymous GMs about the team. One stated that it is not certain that Booker wants to stay with Phoenix moving forward. “Does Book want to stay in Phoenix? Unclear," the GM told Bucher.
Booker, 27, is in the prime of his career right now. He is coming off an All-Star season with the Suns where he averaged 27.1 PPG, 4.5 RPG, and 6.9 APG. Booker is also getting ready to start a new contract that has him locked in until 2028.
If the Suns did decide to make Booker available, a large market is likely to surface. Among those teams expressing interest should be the Detroit Pistons. Not only do they have financial flexibility, but multiple productive young players on favorable contracts.
After giving away all their assets to acquire Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, the Suns are left with almost nothing. This is where the Pistons could come together with an impressive offer. Their theoretical trade package could get even better depending on how things fall for them in the draft lottery.
From a fit perspective, Booker is the ideal type of guard to pair with Cade Cunningham long-term. This would give the Pistons two building blocks they can build the rest of the roster around. Armed with nearly $60 million in cap space. Detroit could instantly speed up their rebuild with a big swing like this.
Acquiring Booker would be no small feat, but the Pistons have no reason not to be in the mix in the event Phoenix decides to deal him.