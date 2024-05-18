Mock Trade Presents Possible Path to Hawks Star for Detroit Pistons
When the Atlanta Hawks landed the top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft at the lottery last weekend, many assumed that they were officially headed toward a rebuild. With that, all eyes are now set on the star backcourt duo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.
Even before Atlanta landed the No. 1 pick, there was a league-wide assumption that one of the two guards might get moved. If one or both are indeed available, the Detroit Pistons would be wise to inquire, as they could benefit from a big move.
The chances of the Pistons seeking out a trade for Trae Young seem slim, considering Cade Cunningham is in the picture as the team’s starting point guard for the future.
Perhaps, a pairing of Cunningham and Murray could be beneficial to Detroit.
Recently, Bleacher Report put together multiple mock trades that make sense for Atlanta’s top pick. In one of the hypothetical deals presented, there is a framework that shows the Pistons’ potential path to not only Murray — but the first pick as well.
In the mock deal, the Pistons would ship out Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, and the fifth-overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft. For Atlanta, they move off of Murray, while going back four spots.
“Burning a chunk of cap space on this package shouldn't bother Detroit, either. Murray is likely far better than anyone whom the Pistons can realistically sign, and this deal has them taking on under $15 million additional salary, leaving them plenty of maneuverability for both free agency and other trades.”
Whatever the Pistons have been doing clearly isn’t working. Is this a deal that would instantly turn Detroit into a contender? Probably not, but it would allow the Pistons to get a look at Cunningham sharing the court with an All-Star caliber player.
Before Murray landed in Atlanta, he averaged 21 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists with the San Antonio Spurs. His pairing alongside Trae Young wasn’t as great on the court as it was on paper, but he still maintained a high level of play.
Over the past two seasons, Murray averaged 22 points, five rebounds, and six assists. He knocked down 52 percent of his twos and drilled 36 percent of his threes on six attempts per game. Not only was Murray productive, but he was available for all but 12 games over his two-year run with the Hawks so far.
The Pistons have money to spend in free agency, but convincing an All-Star caliber player to join a 14-win squad would take a ton of effort, which would probably result in striking out. If the plan is for the Pistons to acquire a player near Murray’s tier, striking a trade might be their best bet.
It wouldn’t be easy for Detroit to cut ties with their homegrown prospects like Ivey and Thompson, but there’s always major risk involved in getting a blockbuster deal done. And the Pistons certainly don’t get any worse in this scenario.