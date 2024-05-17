French National Team Includes Former Detroit Pistons First-Rounder
Following the NBA season, countless players will be traveling to Paris to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics. One country just announced its roster, and it features two players with ties to the Detroit Pistons.
Among the favorites to compete for a medal in men's basketball is France. They've regularly been among the top teams in international player, and are getting some big upgrades this summer.
On Thursday afternoon, France announced it's roster for the 2024 Olympics. Some of the headliners include Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert and Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama. Other members include Evan Fournier and Killian Hayes.
Fournier joined the Pistons this season at the trade deadline in the Bojan Bogdanovic/Alec Burks trade. He ended up playing in 29 games for Detroit, averaging 7.2 PPG, 1.9 RPG, and 1.6 APG. Following this short stint, the Pistons now have to make a final decision on the veteran guard/forward. The final year of his contract is a team option valued at $19 million.
Hayes' journey with the Pistons began back in 2020 when they drafted him seventh overall. He spent three-and-a-half seasons with Detroit, never living up to his potential as a lottery pick.
The French guard started this season as a starter for Monty Williams, earning minutes over fellow lottery pick Jaden Ivey. In 42 games, he averaged 6.9 PPG and 4.9 APG. Among the Pistons' flurry of moves at the trade deadline was waiving Hayes. Since hitting the free agent market, the 22-year-old has still yet to land with a new team.