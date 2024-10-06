Detroit Pistons Big Man Focused on Position Change This Offseason
Looking at their list of moves this offseason, the Detroit Pistons bolstered their forward depth. However, there is no clear backup center to play behind Jalen Duren. Following some recent comments, one homegrown talent appears ready to take on this role.
During his first three years with the Pistons, Isaiah Stewart was deployed at center. This changed last season, when Monty Williams moved him up to power forward to play alongside Duren. Under new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, it looks like Stewart will be reverting back to his natural position.
As training camp continues, Stewart was asked about the idea of moving back to center this season. He said it was a major focus of his work this offseason and he is looking forward to the opportunity.
“J.B. (Bickerstaff) loves my physicality and me playing strong down low, like in my early years in the league with my offensive rebounding and stuff like that,” Stewart said. “I spent a lot of time this offseason at the five and I’m looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to getting back down in the paint, banging and doing what I do because at the end of the day, that’s what I love to do. That’s who I am."
While slightly undersized for center at 6-foot-8, Stewart makes up for it in phsyicality. As a versatile defender, he'll be more than capable to anchor the defense in the minutes when Duren is off the floor.
Between 2022 and 2023, Stewart was bringing down eight rebounds a game while playing center. If he can return to that in a backup role, it will be more than suitable for the Pistons. Using him as a small-ball option also provides bonuses on the offensive end. Knocking down 38% of his threes last season, Stewart could allow Detroit to run a five-out offense with the second unit. This would help maximize a player like Jaden Ivey, who is at his best getting downhill.
Based on Stewart's comments, it seems like Bickerstaff already has his mind made up when it comes to Duren's backup. Heading into this fifth year in the league, the 23-year-old will now attempt to show what a versatile talent he can be.