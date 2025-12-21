Detroit Pistons ride brilliant fourth quarter to win vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Detroit Pistons are celebrating after a big 112-86 win against the Charlotte Hornets this evening at home inside Little Caesars Arena.

The game became a blowout in the fourth quarter, but going into the final 12 minutes of the game, the Pistons only had a seven-point lead over the Hornets. However, a 33-14 rout in the fourth quarter made the game look a lot less closer than the score suggested.

Through three quarters, the Pistons couldn't shake the Hornets but they finally forced the buzz to silence in the fourth quarter. The lead grew to as much as 29 for Detroit in the big victory.

Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris dribbles defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Pistons pick up big win vs. Hornets

All five Pistons starters finish the game in double figures. Cade Cunningham had a triple-double with 22 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds. Jalen Duren also had a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Tobias Harris scored 16 points, while Duncan Robinson added 15 points with four three-pointers, and Ausar Thompson had 14 of his own.

The Hornets had twin 19-point performances from Miles Bridges and No. 4 overall pick Kon Knueppel. Brandon Miller also had 14 points, but it came on an abysmal 4 of 15 shooting performance from the floor.

The Hornets also had 23 turnovers, which is why the scoring wasn't very high. The Pistons were right behind them with 19, which is also why the team struggled so much in the second and third quarters.

The victory gives the Pistons their sixth in the last seven games. The only matchup they have lost in this stretch is a two-point heartbreaker to Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks in overtime.

The Pistons are flexing their muscles and are now 22-6 in the first 28 games of the season. The fact that two seasons ago the team only had 14 wins shows how far they have come in the last two years.

Now the Pistons are going on the road for a five-game trip on the west coast. They will have stops against the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Clippers, and Los Angeles Lakers to round out the end of the 2025 calendar year.

Their next game against the Blazers is scheduled to tip off Monday at 10:00 p.m. ET inside the Moda Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.