Detroit Pistons Coach Has Important Injury Update Before Celtics Game
While Ausar Thompson has returned from his long recovery from blood clots, the young veteran is now dealing with an adductor injury that has caused him to miss time recently.
The Detroit Pistons’ November 25 matchup against the Toronto Raptors was Thompson’s season debut. He appeared in five straight games after taking the floor for the first time since last spring.
Ahead of the Pistons’ December 4 matchup against the Boston Celtics, Thompson was ruled out. When the Pistons paid a visit to the New York Knicks three nights later, he missed his second game in a row.
This week, the Pistons have had an extended break. After the defeated the Knicks on December 7, Detroit had nearly a week off, giving them time to rest and recover. While this period is certainly beneficial to the defensive standout, Thompson doesn’t seem to be fully cleared to return just yet.
“We are using this time as best as we possibly can for everybody,” Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters on Tuesday.
“[Ausar Thompson] is working to get back,” he added. “He’s doing all of the stuff. He’s a tireless worker on the court, in the rehab place with the medical team and those things. So, he’s improving, and we’ll just take it day by day.”
On Thursday, the Pistons are going to be back on the court to take on the Boston Celtics. Since Thompson is now considered to be on a day by day timeline, his status for the matchup is up in the air at the moment.
If Thompson can’t get cleared to play in Thursday’s matchup in Boston, it would mark his 21st absence this year.
In his five-game stretch, Thompson averaged six points, three rebounds, and three assists. Offensively, he made 41 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down 33 percent of his threes. On defense, Thompson averaged a little under one steal, and one block per game.
The Pistons have been taking it easy with Thompson since his return. Now that there is another setback in play, they continue to closely monitor his situation as the season continues later this week.