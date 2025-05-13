All Pistons

Detroit Pistons Fans Excited to Escape NBA Draft Lottery Madness

Fans of the Detroit Pistons are feeling good after the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery.

Justin Grasso

May 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, US; A person watches the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
May 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, US; A person watches the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

Once again, several teams in the NBA’s tanking category got stiffed—a feeling the Detroit Pistons know too well.

This year, it didn’t matter for the franchise from the Motor City. Thanks to their fantastic turnaround, the Pistons were good enough to avoid the lottery, which also meant losing their first-round pick altogether. Making the playoffs meant sending the pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

I think Detroit was happy with the trade-off.

Following Monday’s events, which you could consider controversial in a way, the Pistons’ social media account asked an important question: How we feeling tonight?

@KoreaPistonsFans: ADMIN COOKED 🤣🤣

@ArchieBPistons: Like a playoff team ❤️

@tonydombrowski: The league is rigged lol but I’m good

@Pistons15: Finally we not stuck with the 5th pick again 🤣

Imagine going 14-68 throughout a season and falling outside of the top four. That’s what happened to the Pistons last season. After they won big with the Cade Cunningham draft, when they secured the top pick, the Pistons couldn’t get anywhere within the top four for several lotteries.

This year, the top three consist of teams that have a shot at making the playoffs next year, even without their top selections in the upcoming draft. The Dallas Mavericks entered the night ranked 11th, with a less than two percent chance of winning the lottery. They hold the top pick.

@justposa: Common admin W

@AntHill1524: It feels good to not be in the lottery anymore

@McLovin24_:Glad to break the 5th pick spell but happy with our 5th pick guys!

Next month, the Pistons aren’t expected to pick in the first round unless they trade their way in. Considering they are coming off of a playoff run with one of the NBA’s youngest rosters, they can hold off.

If Detroit keeps everything the way it is, they will go on the clock with the 37th overall pick with the Toronto Raptors’ selection on day two.

More Pistons on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News