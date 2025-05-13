Detroit Pistons Fans Excited to Escape NBA Draft Lottery Madness
Once again, several teams in the NBA’s tanking category got stiffed—a feeling the Detroit Pistons know too well.
This year, it didn’t matter for the franchise from the Motor City. Thanks to their fantastic turnaround, the Pistons were good enough to avoid the lottery, which also meant losing their first-round pick altogether. Making the playoffs meant sending the pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
I think Detroit was happy with the trade-off.
Following Monday’s events, which you could consider controversial in a way, the Pistons’ social media account asked an important question: How we feeling tonight?
@KoreaPistonsFans: ADMIN COOKED 🤣🤣
@ArchieBPistons: Like a playoff team ❤️
@tonydombrowski: The league is rigged lol but I’m good
@Pistons15: Finally we not stuck with the 5th pick again 🤣
Imagine going 14-68 throughout a season and falling outside of the top four. That’s what happened to the Pistons last season. After they won big with the Cade Cunningham draft, when they secured the top pick, the Pistons couldn’t get anywhere within the top four for several lotteries.
This year, the top three consist of teams that have a shot at making the playoffs next year, even without their top selections in the upcoming draft. The Dallas Mavericks entered the night ranked 11th, with a less than two percent chance of winning the lottery. They hold the top pick.
@justposa: Common admin W
@AntHill1524: It feels good to not be in the lottery anymore
@McLovin24_:Glad to break the 5th pick spell but happy with our 5th pick guys!
Next month, the Pistons aren’t expected to pick in the first round unless they trade their way in. Considering they are coming off of a playoff run with one of the NBA’s youngest rosters, they can hold off.
If Detroit keeps everything the way it is, they will go on the clock with the 37th overall pick with the Toronto Raptors’ selection on day two.