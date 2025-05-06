Detroit Pistons’ Front Office Lands Impressive Accomplishment
On Tuesday, the NBA announced that the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Sam Presti has been voted as the Executive of the Year. With the final voting results revealed, the Detroit Pistons should be satisfied with the idea that their recently revamped front office ranked third.
Presti finished with 74 total points. He had 10 votes for first-place, six for second-place, and six for third-place. Cleveland Cavaliers’ Koby Altman was second, landing six first-place votes, eight second-place votes, and four third-place votes for 58 points.
As for Trajan Langdon, the first-year President of Basketball Operations, he tied Altman with six votes for first place. He had five second-place votes and seven votes for third-place. Langdon finished with 52 total votes.
Last year, the Pistons knew they had to make some major changes after going 14-68. It started up top with the front office. The Pistons hired Trajan Langdon from the New Orleans Pelicans to take over. Troy Weaver parted ways with the Pistons, joining the Washington Wizards as an advisor for one season.
Langdon helped put together the search for a new head coach, landing on JB Bickerstaff. Like Langdon, Bickerstaff was a finalist for a major award this year, falling short against Kenny Atkinson for the NBA’s Coach of the Year acknowledgement.
When Langdon took over, some of his most notable moves included trades for Tim Hardaway Jr and Dennis Schroder, signing Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley, and picking up Ron Holland in the 2024 NBA Draft. The Pistons went from winning just 14 games to finishing 44-38 in 2024-2025. Detroit made the playoffs for the first time since 2019.