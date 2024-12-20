Detroit Pistons Land Heavy Criticism After Lopsided Start vs Jazz
Thursday’s outing between the Detroit Pistons and the Utah Jazz in Michigan didn’t go the way the home team had planned.
As a result, the Pistons were landing heavy criticism from fans inside the arena and on social media.
The game started off just fine for Detroit, as they got a highlight-worthy play out of the All-Star-hopeful Cade Cunningham.
Shortly after, Detroit’s defense completely fell apart. The struggles on defense surely leaked over to the other side of the ball, as the Pistons struggled to put points up consistently as well.
Through the first quarter of action, the Pistons nearly let up 50 points while scoring under 20 for themselves.
Cunningham and Tim Hardaway Jr. led the way in the scoring department as they both scored four points each. On the other end, the Pistons got a strong effort from the trio of Walker Kessler, Keyonte George, and Collin Sexton. They combined for 32 of the Jazz’s 48 points.
Utah outscored the Pistons 48-19 in the first 12 minutes. Considering they are facing a team that is tied for the least amount of wins in the Eastern Conference, Pistons fans were not thrilled with the the start their team put together on Thursday.
NBA Social Media Reactions to Lopsided Pistons Start
@DetroitPistons: first quarter: so, umm…
@KuKahlil: Pistons crowd is booing loudly.
@MobHoops: Pistons down 21 to the “jazz”
@MiamisOG: okay so the Pistons are losing to the Jazz. maybe that monday game was fake asf for them, makes sense
@ClutchPoints: The Jazz dropped 48 POINTS in the opening quarter vs. the Pistons, who scored only 19 points 🤯
@bensquag: ust a truly pathetic effort. Missed shots are one thing but there's 2-3 Jazz players beating the Pistons down off every single make, it's a layup line. Embarrassing effort.