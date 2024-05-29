Detroit Pistons Provide Medical Update on Sharpshooting Forward
Similar to a handful of other members of the Detroit Pistons, Simone Fontecchio saw his season be cut short due to injury. As their offseason continues, the team provided a medical update on the young forward.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Pistons put out a press release regarding Fontecchio. He had a successful surgery on his injured toe that caused him to miss the final weeks of the regular season. Following this procedure, Fontecchio is expected to make a full recovery for the start of training camp.
Before getting injured, Fontecchio was one of the biggest bright spots for the Pistons during the second half of the season. After being acquired from the Utah Jazz, he quickly started putting up some of the best numbers of his career. More importantly, Fontecchio proved he could be a strong complementary piece alongside the Pistons' young core.
Fontecchio only ended up playing in 16 games for Detroit following the trade. In that time, he posted averages of 15.4 PPG and 4.4 RPG. What stood out most from his brief time on the court was his three-point shooting. The 28-year-old converted 42.6% of his attempts while attempting over six threes per game.
Even though Fontecchio's sample size with the Pistons is small, the team should be more than pleased with what they saw from him. His size and shooting gives Detroit versatility on the wing and helps fix some of their spacing issues on offense.
In a few weeks, Detroit's front office will need to make a big decision regarding Fontecchio as he gets ready to enter restricted free agency. Since they'll have his Bird Rights, the Pistons can match any offer sheet he signs this summer.