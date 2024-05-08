Detroit Pistons' Rival Linked to a Top NBA Free Agents
This offseason, the Detroit Pistons have a chance to be a major player in free agency. They’ll have close to $60 million to spend, which puts them in a position to offer a max contract to some of the big names on the market.
Another team in the Eastern Conference in a similar situation is the Orlando Magic. Led by an All-Star talent in Paolo Banchero, they’ve slowly become a possible desirable destination for free agents. One player Orlando has consistently been linked to in recent weeks is Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson.
During a recent episode of FanDuel TV’s Run It Back show, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that there is mutual interest between Thompson and the Magic. The former All-Star is hitting the market this offseason after him and the Warriors failed to come to terms on a contract extension.
“They’re going to be players when you think about free agency,” Charania said about the Magic. “One name to keep an eye on, Klay Thompson. I’m told there is mutual interest between the Magic and Klay Thompson.”
Even though he isn’t the player he once was, Thompson can still be a key contributor on a good team. If he is open to a change of scenery this summer, the Pistons should be in the mix to sign the former All-Star and champion.
From a fit standpoint, Thompson is the ideal kind of player the Pistons need. As a high-volume three-point shooter, he can help with the spacing issues that plagued them this season. Thompson is fresh off shooting 38.7% from deep on nine attempts per game for the Warriors.
It might be at a high price tag, but the Pistons could throw Thompson big money on a short-term contract. He can easily slide into the backcourt alongside Cade Cunningham and help open up the floor for a lineup that features two non-shooters (Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren).