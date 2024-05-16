NBA Insider Details Detroit Pistons' Failed Trade for Kobe Bryant
During the 2000s, the Detroit Pistons were a perennial contender in the Eastern Conference. Recently, one insider detailed a failed trade that might have helped them create another dynasty.
While appearing on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast, Adrian Wojnarowski touched on how the Pistons almost pulled off a trade for Kobe Bryant. The two sides had a framework agreed upon, but things fell through after the Hall of Fame guard turned it down.
"They had agreed to it essentially, but Kobe had to want to do it" Woj said. "That trade was agreed to, like the two teams with the terms, but then Kobe just said ah I don't want to do this."
At the time, Kobe was one of the top stars in the NBA. He was a foe the Pistons knew all too well, having faced off against him in the 2004 finals. As most know, the superstar guard never ended up getting moved and went on to spend his entire career with the Lakers.
Even though the Pistons would have been losing two key contributors in the trade, adding Kobe might have helped them secure another championship. Chauncey Billups was one of the top two-way guards in the league, and Rasheed and Ben Wallace held things down in the frontcourt. If they had a superstar like Kobe, Detroit might have been able to secure another championship in the 2000s.
Despite not landing Kobe, the Pistons were still in the mix to contend for a good period of time. After winning the title in '04, they made it back in '05 before falling to the San Antonio Spurs. Detroit would then make the conference finals for the next three years before starting to bottom out and rebuild.