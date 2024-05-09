Detroit Pistons Star Labeled Most Untouchable in 2024 Offseason
In recent years, the NBA has seen quite a handful of stars switch teams via the trade market. While it’s rare for a player to be truly untouchable in today’s NBA, every team needs a core star to build around if they want to compete.
The Detroit Pistons are still trying to figure things out these days, but they seem to know who the face of the franchise should be for years to come. The former first-overall pick Cade Cunningham has totally avoided bust territory and continues to improve.
On a list from Bleacher Report, where every team’s most untouchable player is listed, Cunningham represents the Pistons, which is far from shocking.
“Cunningham, the top pick in 2021, appears on track for stardom, though the level he'll ultimately reach remains unclear. He might wind up being really good rather than great, but this perennial rebuilder will give him every opportunity to max out his potential.”
When Cunningham entered the NBA as a 20-year-old in 2021, he was the clear-cut top selection for the Pistons.
In his rookie season, Cunningham averaged 17 points, six assists, and six rebounds. The Pistons were excited to see him take his next step during his sophomore effort, but Cunningham’s season progress was halted after 12 games.
Year three played out as Cunningham’s true sophomore effort after suffering an injury in year two. The young guard did not disappoint.
In 62 games, Cunningham averaged 23 points, eight assists, and four rebounds. He shot a career-high 45 percent from the field and knocked down 36 percent of his threes on five attempts from beyond the arc per game.
Being on a rebuilding Pistons team, Cunningham was a bright spot during an extremely disappointing season.
As BR noted, it was reported back in February that the Pistons considered Cunningham a “blue-chip” piece along with three other players. The reality is that Cunningham is the only one who might truly be untouchable.
The Pistons have a lot to work with this summer, as they possess a ton of cap space and have a high-end draft pick coming their way. What they do with all of their assets is unknown, but the Pistons have to start getting some help for Cunningham as he continues to improve.