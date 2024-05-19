Detroit Pistons Expected to Have Interest in Former First-Round Pick
With money to spend in free agency this offseason, the Detroit Pistons could have their eyes on some big prospects this summer.
However, it won’t be easy to lure in just anybody. With Detroit struggling to enter playoff contention in recent years, it’s clear they remain in a rebuild coming off of a 14-win season.
They might struggle to knock free agency out of the park with a star signing, but there are multiple notable names the Pistons could attempt to bring in. Recently, they’ve been linked to a Charlotte Hornets former first-round pick, Miles Bridges.
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the situation between Bridges and the Hornets is “uncertain.” With questions surrounding Bridges’ chances of returning to Charlotte, the Pistons are expected to join the Utah Jazz and potentially others in pursuing Bridges.
Back in 2018, Bridges joined the Hornets as the 12th overall pick in the draft. He entered the league out of Michigan State. From the jump, Bridges had a role on his team, averaging 21 minutes in 80 games during his rookie season.
Since the 2018-2019 NBA season, Bridges has seen a steady improvement. Over the last two seasons, he averaged over 20 points and seven rebounds. Last year, he achieved new career-highs in those departments, while draining 46 percent of his shots from the field and 35 percent of his threes.
The Hornets are expected to show interest in retaining Bridges, but the Pistons have an opportunity to make an intriguing offer. Detroit will see a lot of their young core return for next season, so bringing in some fresh veterans will be necessary. Although Bridges is just 26, he has five seasons under his belt.
Perhaps, he could get a fresh start in Detroit, continuing to grow his game, becoming a core player on a young and developing Pistons team.