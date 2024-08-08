J.B. Bickerstaff Explains Taking Detroit Pistons Coaching Job
This offseason, the Detroit Pistons have made changes on all levels of the organization. As he gets ready for his first year on the job, J.B. Bickerstaff explained why he decided to jump right back into coaching.
After taking over as President of Basketball Operations, Trajan Langdon decided to part ways with Monty Williams one year into his historic contract. Following Bickerstaff's departure from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Langdon convinced him to take the Pistons' vacancy.
Earlier this week, Bickerstaff sat down with Richard Jefferson on his Road Trippin podcast to discuss numerous topics. Among the things brought up was why he chose to become the next coach of the Pistons.
"I just thought the situation was awesome to be honest with you," Bickerstaff said. "I hadn't planned on getting back in as quickly as I did because there were no jobs open...For me it was a no brainer. Looking at the roster, the young talent that was there, and this where I feel comfortable. Rebuilding and helping young players develop and get better."
Bickerstaff has been an assistant or head coach in the NBA for two decades now. His longest tenure was with the Cavaliers, where he posted a regular season record of 170-159 over five seasons.
Now with the Pistons, Bickerstaff will attempt to help the franchise get their rebuild back on track. He'll have an array of young talent like Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren at his disposal, along with a strong group of veterans such as Tobias Harris and Tim Hardaway Jr.
Seeing how he was able to help the Cavs young stars develop and help the team reach the playoffs, the Pistons will be hoping for similar results under Bickerstaff's lead.