Knicks Rule Out Pair of Forwards for Matchup vs Detroit Pistons
In an ironic turn of events, the Detroit Pistons find themselves squaring off against a possible playoff opponent in the final week of the regular season. However, the New York Knicks will not be at full strength in this potential measuring-stick matchup.
According to the latest injury report, the Knicks will be without the services of two of their top options on the wing. OG Anunoby (Thumb) and Josh Hart (Knee) have already been ruled out against the Pistons. This gives Tom Thibodeau two less defensive options to throw at All-Star guard Cade Cunningham.
The Pistons certainly have more to gain from a victory on Thursday, but New York has something riding on the outcome of this game. If they're able to come away victorious, they'll officially secure the No. 3 seed in the East. As things currently stand, they have a two-game lead over the fourth-place Indiana Pacers.
While Hart and Anunoby are two key pieces of the Knicks' rotation, they'll still have more than enough firepower to make things competitive against the Pistons. New York will be led by Jalen Brunson, who recently returned from injury, and All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns. On the wing, Thibodeau will also have Mikal Bridges to rely on for defensive purposes.
As for the Pistons, they'll be looking to secure a victory in the season series with the Knicks. They're also chasing the Milwaukee Bucks in the standings, who currently lead them by two games.
Both teams are looking to build momentum heading into the postseason, which should result in a highly competitive matchup. The action is set to tip off at 7:00 pm Eastern Time.