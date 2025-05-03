Knicks Standout Speaks on ‘Silencing’ Detroit Pistons Crowd
A first-round series against the Detroit Pistons certainly wasn’t easy for the more experienced New York Knicks. As difficult as the series was for the Knicks, they managed to win every game on the road.
In the eyes of the Knicks’ standout, Josh Hart, he experienced one of the best feelings in sports by going into Little Caesars Arena and turning a hostile crowd into a quiet one in the end.
“It’s a great feeling,” Hart said, regarding winning on the road in Game 6.
“Obviously, disappointed we couldn’t do it at home in front of our fans, but that’s one of the best feelings in sports. Going into a hostile environment of an opposing team and silencing them.”
The city of Detroit showed out for their three home games, but the Pistons struggled to deliver on their own court. Games 3 and 4 resulted in Knicks wins, sending the Pistons back to Madison Square Garden down 3-1.
Fortunately, the Pistons were able to extend the series with a gutsy second win on the road in the series. As close as Thursday’s Game 6 was, the Knicks’ experience outweighed the Pistons’ once and for all.
The Knicks and the Boston Celtics will go head-to-head in round two. Boston is working on getting back into the championship round to defend their title. Meanwhile, Hart and the Knicks have a little rest and recovery time before they are back to work on Monday night for Game 1.
As for the Pistons, they enter the offseason slightly disappointed, as they hoped to force a Game 7 and potentially upset the Knicks. While they couldn’t accomplish their ultimate goal of winning a series, the Pistons surely overachieved in 2024-2025.