Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Gives Health Update After Loss vs Pistons
In Game 4 between the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks, the biggest story ended up being the no-call in the final moments. However, there was another major developing storyline. That being Jalen Brunson going down with an ankle injury late in the third quarter.
Brunson wasn't in the locker room long, returning in the fourth quarter and scoring 15 points en route to a win. That said, it is something still worth monitoring as this series rages on. While he returned in dramatic fashion on Sunday, it seems the ailment could be nagging him.
On Tuesday night, the Knicks took the floor at MSG in hopes of putting the Pistons away for good. Brunson has been leading the charge in a big way, scoring 30-plus points in each of the first four games. This was not the case in Game 5, as he put together his most lackluster showing of the playoffs thus far.
In 36 minutes of action, Brunson had 16 points and seven assists on 4-for-16 shooting from the field. He was one of six Knicks players to finish in double-figures, but it wasn't enough to get them a victory. The Pistons picked up their second win on the road this series, walking out of MSG with a 106-103 win.
After his showing in Game 4, Brunson fielded questions about the status of his ankle. He gave a blunt response, stating that it isn't an issue.
"I'm all good," Brunson told reporters.
Brunson might claim the injury scare in Game 4 is a non-issue, but his play in Game 5 tells a different story. The All-Star guard has one day to rest and address his ankle before being back in action Thursday night for Game 6.