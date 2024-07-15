Mock Trade Proposal Suggests Pistons’ Pathway to Nets’ Standout Scorer
Both the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons are in a rebuilding phase. As the Pistons are further down the line, looking to turn things around sooner than later, the Nets have just entered theirs by trading away the two-way standout Mikal Bridges.
Could that soon mean a change of pace for the standout scorer Cam Thomas is on its way? So far, there hasn’t been any indication the Nets are pursuing a path to move on from Thomas, but Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley suggests a trade between Brooklyn and Detroit, which would put Thomas on the Pistons.
In a straight-up swap, BR notes a Jaden Ivey for Cam Thomas deal could make sense, helping Cade Cunningham find a “better backcourt fit.”
“Ivey might be a blur with the basketball, but his shaky shooting and limited off-ball value have hurt this partnership. The Pistons could have interest in seeing whether Thomas, a superior shooter and something-out-of-nothing scorer, proves a better complement to Cunningham.”
It’s clear the Pistons prioritized bringing in proven shooters to surround Cunningham for the upcoming season. Thomas has been slightly more efficient than Ivey throughout his career.
In three seasons with the Nets, Thomas averaged 34 percent from deep, and 44 percent from the field overall. Last season, Thomas averaged 23 points per game, while dishing out thee assists.
In two seasons with the Pistons, Ivey has knocked down 42 percent from the field, and averaged 33 percent from deep. He produced 16 points per game throughout the first 151-game stretch of his career.
The unknown in having Thomas playing alongside Ivey might be intriguing, but so is seeing the true ceiling of Ivey. At 22 years old, Ivey is far from his prime. The former fifth-overall pick has proven to be productive through two years, and has plenty of room for growth still.
Unless Detroit’s new-look front office has a different opinion on the Purdue product, it seems unlikely the Pistons would simply swap out their lottery pick this early on for a player on a similar timeline.