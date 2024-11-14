NBA Fans Blown Away By Giannis Antetokounmpo's Takeover vs Pistons
The Detroit Pistons aren’t strangers to dramatic endings. In fact, their last four games have ended with just a two-point deficit. While Wednesday’s matchup included a seven-point difference, in the end, overtime was required to settle the score.
Unfortunately for Detroit, they found themselves on the wrong end of the scoreboard this time around. Coming off of a dramatic overtime victory in their first NBA Cup outing against the Miami Heat, the Pistons were in good shape against a struggling Bucks team.
However, Milwaukee had a man on a mission. Without the All-Star Damian Lillard in the mix, Giannis Antetokounmpo was putting his team on his back. Through the first half of action, the Pistons had a commanding lead. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo scored 28 of his team’s first 47 points.
It wasn’t going great for the Bucks, but the Greek Freak kept them afloat. In the second half, Giannis kept cooking while his teammates brought more help to the table. In the third quarter, the Bucks went on a 38-24 run. Suddenly, Milwaukee had the lead going into the fourth quarter. They would climb back from an 18-point deficit.
The game came down to the final second after a dramatic fourth quarter played out. The Pistons found themselves on the wrong end of many foul calls throughout the night, but they were fortunate to see their rookie Ron Holland sent to the line to take two free throws with just one second left. Considering the game was tied, the Pistons just needed one basket to take the lead.
Unfortunately, the rookie came up short. After missing both shots, the game went into overtime. At that point, Detroit lost control. Antetokounmpo’s performance stayed sharp in crunch time and sent the Pistons away with a 5-8 record.
Meanwhile, the Bucks move to 4-8, thanks to a 59-point showing by Giannis.
NBA Fans React to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Big Game
