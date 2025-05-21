NBA Fans Debate Idea of Detroit Pistons Landing Celtics’ Derrick White
Since the Boston Celtics dropped out of the 2025 NBA Playoffs before they got a chance to defend their Eastern Conference Finals title, many anticipate a busy summer for the most recent NBA Champions.
Not only could the Celtics look to shed some salary, but they are set to potentially play without their star Jayson Tatum for the entire 2025-2026 season after he suffered an Achilles injury during the playoffs.
As a result, the trade machines are getting fired up. Hypotheticals are being drawn up, and the offseason debates regarding several Celtics players are taking place on the net. Recently, fans have wanted to draw some lines to connect a potential Derrick White-Detroit Pistons pairing.
What Do NBA Fans Think About a Potential Derrick White Trade to the Pistons?
Let’s start off with the skeptics…
u/ApocolypseWhiplash: Celtics aren't getting rid of him. His contract is too team friendly.
u/Nerouin: How does suddenly having ten million dollars in your bank account sound? He's a fantastic role player, but acquiring him would not come cheap, and he'll be 31 this summer.
u/NotthelIRS1: Boston would ask for Ivey, Tobias, and a future FRP. No thanks.
*Reactions via Reddit Post
Let’s make it clear: the Celtics have not opened the doors to trade away White, but many believe it could be a sell-high summer for Boston.
Next year, White will play on a $30 million salary. He’s signed on for two more seasons and has a player option attached to his deal with the 2028-2029 season.
While he’s considered a role player in Boston, White has been a major difference-maker for the Celtics and played a critical role in helping his team win the NBA Finals last year.
He would certainly offer the Pistons a boost on both ends of the floor, but the potential price tag seems to scare off some fans. The keyword here is some.
u/lionsFan20096896: He’d be a good pick up in my opinion
u/Guts709: He'd be a great pickup. Anybody saying otherwise just doesn't watch ball. Someone has to go in that Celtics lineup. They are going to need to shed some money.
u/em_washington: Perfect for that savvy vet role.
u/pumpfakery: Can’t think of many other players better suited to pair with Cade. Love D White’s game
Jaden Ivey took a step forward last season, but saw his campaign end after 30 games. When he went down with a leg injury, the veteran guard was averaging 18 points, four assists, and four rebounds, while shooting 41 percent from three.
If Detroit were to take a gamble on White, Ivey would likely headline the trade package. Plus, the Pistons would have to give up more to match salaries, plus dipping into their future draft assets.
Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon has preached playing the long game. While acquiring White could be a difference-maker for a playoff series as early as 2026, Detroit seems committed to the development of its homegrown talent right now.