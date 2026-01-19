Where To Watch Pistons vs. Celtics Tonight: Start Time, Predictions, Injuries, Betting Odds

The Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics are both searching for their third straight regular season victory. Something has to give.

The Pistons still sit at the very top of the Eastern conference with a 30-10 win-loss record. The team is slowly getting back to full strength after absences from Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, and Tobias Harris. The Pistons are on pace to win 62 games out of 80. They've completely exceeded preseason expectations and they've removed the "fluke" label some in the national media placed on this team earlier in the season.

The Celtics are in a similar position. With superstar forward Jayson Tatum out for most of the season with an Achilles injury and preseason trades sending important players out of Boston, not many expected much out of the Celtics.

Before the season started, BetMGM gave the Celtics the fourth-best odds to win the Eastern conference which may have surprised many. But now, we're starting to see why Las Vegas had the same faith Celtics fans have in their team.

Oct 26, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren dribbles defended by Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Where and when to watch Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics

Watch Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons face Jaylen Brown and the 26-15 Boston Celtics inside Little Caesars Arena at 8:00 p.m. Eastern exclusively on NBC and NBC Peacock tonight. ESPN's Kevin Pelton recently gave both the Pistons and the Celtics an "A" grade on his midseason report card.

The Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics game will be streamed exclusively on NBC/Peacock tomorrow, starting at 8:00 PM. pic.twitter.com/HcuDZU9B2l — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) January 18, 2026

Detroit meets Boston for a fourth and final time

The Pistons are looking for their sixth win in seven games while the Celtics are playing for their eighth win in 11 games. Superstar guard and 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown is averaging 29.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and one steal while shooting 49.1% from the field and 36.7% from behind the three-point line. His 29.4 points is good for fourth in the entire league.

Brown has also individually dominated the Pistons all season. In three games against Detroit, Brown is averaging a whopping 36 points. However, the Pistons have defeated Boston in two out of the three games this season.

All three games have been decided within seven points or less. The Celtics one win against Detroit was a dramatic finish that saw Cunningham fail to tie the game late in the fourth quarter after two out of three missed free throws.

The most recent game between the two teams came December 15 and Detroit was victorious by seven points.

Injuries, betting odds, predictions

The Detroit Pistons injury report is currently clear. Pistons forward Tobias Harris returned to action from a hip injury January 15 against the Phoenix Suns and he returned without a minutes restriction. Cunningham and Duren also returned to action January 15 without a minutes restriction.

Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, forward Josh Minott, and forward Chris Boucher are all currently listed as questionable.

The Pistons are currently favored to win the game tonight with a -3.5 point spread.

This means a bet on the Pistons spread would need Detroit to beat Boston tonight by four points or more in order to be successful. ESPN Analytics gives the Pistons a 58.3% chance to beat the Celtics tonight.