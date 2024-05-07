NBA Insider Suggests Detroit Pistons Coaching Swap With LA Lakers
Last offseason, the Detroit Pistons made Monty Williams the highest-paid coach in NBA history. After a subpar performance in his first year with the team, some have already called for the organization to move on from him. One insider recently brought up the idea of the Pistons swapping coaches with one team in the Western Conference.
While appearing on ESPN radio, Brian Windhorst touched on the Pistons searching for a President of Basketball Operations. When one of the hosts brought up Williams and Darvin Ham switching jobs, the NBA insider admitted it’s something he has also thought about. “It is not a situation I have not already thought about or talked about,” Windhorst said in response.
It’s worth noting that Windhorst also said he doesn’t believe the new front office addition would want to fire Williams once a hire is made. Due to him only being one year into his deal, the Pistons would be on the hook for paying two coaches for the foreseeable future.
In his first year as coach of the Pistons, Williams finished with a 14-68 record. While this isn’t what the organization pictured at this point in their rebuild, he could still be the answer at head coach. During his time with the Phoenix Suns, Williams helped turn them from a 34-win team to a contending-level squad.
Outside additions helped the Suns speed up their rebuild, and the Pistons are in a position to do something similar this offseason. Armed with around $60 million in cap space, Detroit can be a major player in free agency. If the front office can secure more complementary pieces for their core, Williams might be able to turn things around.