NBA Top 100: Cade Cunningham Represents Detroit Pistons
On a recently updated NBA Top 100 player rankings put together by The Ringer, the Detroit Pistons have just one representative on the list. To no surprise, it’s Cade Cunningham.
The former No. 1 overall pick is no stranger to the list. When it was initially revealed back in June, Cunningham placed ten spots outside of the top 50.
Since then, Detroit’s starting guard has slowly improved and cracked the Top 50 for the first time last month. At this point, Cunningham ranks 45th on the list as he works on putting together an NBA All-Star campaign.
“Cade is nothing if not methodical, a huge playmaker who understands that setting the terms of a possession begins with setting its pace. You just can’t rush him. Even in imbalanced lineups with terrible spacing (a standard for the Pistons in recent years), Cunningham knows how to wind his way around a ball screen and into space, giving him everything he needs,” The Ringer writes.
Through the first 22 games of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Cunningham is putting together a career year. He’s scoring 24 points per game but shooting 46 percent from the field and knocking down 39 percent of his threes.
Once again, Cunningham’s playmaking has been sharp, as he’s nearly averaging double-digit assists. After averaging just four rebounds per game in 62 outings last year, Cunningham is coming down with seven boards per game so far this season.
Really, the biggest weakness for Cunningham this season has been his high turnover rate. Averaging nearly five turnovers per game, Cunningham has lost control of the ball on 16 percent of his possesions this year, his lowest rate since his rookie season. That ranks in the 29th percentile for the point guard position this year.
There is certainly still plenty of room for improvement for Cunningham, but the league is starting to take notice of his dominance as the Pistons change the direction of their franchise.