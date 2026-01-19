Detroit Pistons reached major milestone in win over Indiana Pacers

It has certainly been a season to remember in Detroit, as the team is currently in the midst of what could be the greatest regular season in franchise history.

With a dominant win against a struggling Indiana Pacers team, the Detroit Pistons have reached their 30th win of the season.

It’s the second fastest the team has ever reached 30 wins in a season, only trailing the 2005-06 Pistons who took 35 games to win 30.

With a 30-10 record, the Pistons sit atop the entire Eastern Conference, 4.5 games ahead of the second place Boston Celtics. They are currently second in the entire NBA, only trailing the 35-8 Oklahoma City Thunder, who are defending champions.

The main key to Detroit’s success has been the emergence of Cade Cunningham, who has turned into a potential MVP candidate with averages of 26 points per game, 10 assists and six rebounds.

He’s also had plenty of help surrounding him this year though. Jalen Duren has developed into an All-Star caliber player, Tobias Harris and Duncan Robinson are having some of the best seasons of their career, and 12 total players are averaging over five points per game in over 20 games.

The team also went on a 13-game win streak early in the season, which tied a franchise record with 1989 and 2003 teams.

After being one of the worst teams in the league just a few seasons ago, Detroit is growing championship expectations. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has created a future that looks bright for a team that looked grim just a few seasons ago.

A look back at 2005

The 2005 team was coached by Flip Saunders. RIchard Hamilton led the team in scoring with over 20 a night. He was named an All-Star that year.

Chauncey Billups, Rasheed Wallace and Ben Wallace were all named All-Stars as well, with Ben Wallace winning the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Tayshaun Prince was also a major contributor with over 14 points per game, and Antonio McDyess finished fourth place in the Sixth Man of the Year award as well.

That team defeated the Milwaukee Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds of the playoffs, before finally losing to the Miami Heat in six games during the conference championship.

This year’s Pistons would need to finish 64-18 to match the 2005 team for the greatest record in franchise history. They’d have a long way to go, but for a team that keeps getting better, it certainly seems possible.