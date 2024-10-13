Pistons Big Man Ranked Among NBA's Top Breakout Prospects
When it comes to promising members of the Detroit Pistons' core, Jalen Duren is near the top of the list. Following a promising sophomore campaign analysts have pinned him as a prospect who could take a major step forward this season.
Earlier this week, the people at Bleacher Report ranked the top breakout prospect for each NBA team. Duren ended cracking the top five, slotting in at No. 4. The only players ahead of him were Shaedon Sharpe, Brandon Miller, and Jalen Johnson of the Atlanta Hawks.
The Pistons need Duren to take a leap, and with health, new coach J.B. Bickerstaff and an improved roster, Detroit will finally take a step forward this season. Duren already averaged 13.8 points and 11.6 rebounds a game last season. He'll be better and central to his team's success. He'll get his $6.5 million option picked up shortly.
Duren is coming off a promising 2024 campaign where he was one of the top rebounders in the NBA. Along with averaging a double-double (13.8 PPG, 11.6 RPG), the former No. 13 pick recorded three 20-20 games.
As far as breakout candidates go, Duren is a good name for the Pistons. Since taking over as head coach, JB Bickerstaff has spoken highly of the young center and his game. He plans on digging deeper into Duren's skill set, most notably tapping into his playmaking abilities more.
When Bickerstaff was head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, he put Jarrett Allen in a position to become an All-Star. Seeing that Duren's game is very similar to his, he could have similar success with the Pistons center.
Another factor that should help Duren's game is the Pistons improved spacing. With more room to operate, he should get more easy looks around the rim. Espically as a lob threat in the pick-and-roll with Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.
Duren has improved in each of his first two seasons in the league. With a new coach and improved talent around him, he could continue on the fast track in his development in 2025 and beyond.