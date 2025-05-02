Pistons Coach's Heartfelt Statement After Game 6 Loss vs Knicks
Following a five-year run with the Cleveland Cavaliers, J.B. Bickerstaff's coaching career would land him with the Detroit Pistons. Little did he know, he was embarking on a rare journey in the NBA.
Prior to his arrival, the Pistons had the league's worst record and seemed like a franchise with no direction. The job was far from desirable on the outside, but that didn't stop Bickerstaff from taking on the challenge. This would end up being a huge move for both sides, as it proved to be the perfect partnership.
Under Bickerstaff's guidance, the Pistons went through a historic turnaround. The franchise's key prospect, Cade Cunningham, had a breakout campaign and cemented himself as a star. Meanwhile, the team managed to triple its win total and reach the postseason for the first time since 2019.
Despite having no prior playoff experience, the Pistons' core stepped up under the bright lights of the postseason. They took the New York Knicks the distance, having many believe they could pull off an upset. However, Detroit would end up falling just short of this goal. Behind a dazzling performance from Jalen Brunson, the Pistons were eliminated in six games.
Following the gut-punching loss, Bickerstaff reflected on his first year with his new team. He passed on a heartfelt message to the group, oozing with pride at how things played out for them this season.
"I could not be more proud of this group of guys," Bickerstaff told reporters. "They gave me a renewed sense of pride in this profession."
With Bickerstaff at the helm, the Pistons look like they are going places. The team will now enjoy some much-needed downtime in the offseason before gearing up to keep climbing the hierarchy in the Eastern Conference.