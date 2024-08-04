Pistons’ Coaching Change Considered One of NBA's Most Surprising Moves
As the 2023-2024 NBA season concluded, it was evident the Detroit Pistons had to make some major changes. Many fans have questioned Monty Williams’ status as the head coach.
When the season initially concluded, Williams’ job seemed safe at first. Before the 2024 NBA Draft, the Pistons decided to shake up the staff.
In an ESPN survey that polled anonymous executives, coaches, and scouts, the Pistons received a vote for having the most surprising move of the offseason with their decision to fire Williams.
That thought isn’t surprising, considering how much the Pistons invested in Williams.
Just last summer, the Pistons parted ways with Dwane Casey as the head coach. While the considered a handful of candidates, it was evident Williams was their top prospect, following his time with the Phoenix Suns. Initially, Williams planned to take time off.
Then, the Pistons made the head coach an offer he couldn’t refuse. At the time, Williams became the NBA’s highest-paid coach, landing a historical offer. He was on the books for the next six years.
After just one season, Williams is out. As the Pistons added Trajan Langdon to the front office, the head coach and general manager positions became vacant. Langdon and the Pistons’ front office then replaced Williams with former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.
At this point, Williams remains a free agent. As he hasn’t taken on an assistant role, it seems he could be heading into the 2024-2025 season with plans to take some time off.
Since becoming an assistant in 2005, Williams has held positions in Portland, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, and Philadelphia. His first opportunity as a coach came in New Orleans. He held that position for five seasons. In 2019, Williams left the Sixers for the Suns’ head coach position.
In Phoenix, Williams coached for four seasons. The Suns made the playoffs three times and even made an NBA Finals appearance in 2021.
Last year’s Pistons were the NBA’s worst team. They wrapped up the year with a 14-68 record. Now, Detroit hopes that with some key roster changes, along with Bickerstaff’s presence, they can start to turn things around.