Ron Holland Reflects on Pistons' Mindset Ahead of 2026 Season
After being taken fifth overall in the 2024 draft, Ron Holland joined a Detroit Pistons team eager to turn its fortunes around. As he prepares for his sophomore campaign, he reflected on the group's hunger to keep improving amid their recent success.
Holland, a 6-foot-8 forward, took a different route to the NBA by suiting up for G-League Ignite. He showed flashes of fitting the archetype of a modern wing, averaging 20.6 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 3.2 APG. Despite being one of the youngest prospects of his draft class, Detroit locked in on him at No. 5.
In the midst of the Pistons' historic turnaround, Holland found consistent playing time in J.B. Bickerstaff's rotation. Across 81 appearances, he averaged 6.4 PPG, 2.7 RPG, and 1.0 APG.
A few weeks out from training camp, the Pistons put out a "Year One" special on the team's YouTube channel reflecting on Holland's first year in the league. While speaking in an interview, he reflected on where the team is mentally ahead of the 2026 campaign.
"Walking into training camp, showing that we all been getting better," Holland said. "Once we got preseason, regular season, it's on after that. I fell like as a group, we know what we should have did last year so we definitely have a chip on our shoulder."
Holland had a hard time cracking the rotation as a rookie, but has a chance to see a much larger role in year two. During Summer League, he dominated the competition on both ends of the floor. If he can build off how he looked in Vegas, Bickerstaff will have no choice but to expand his role.
When it comes to X-factors for the Pistons next season, Holland is at the top of the list. With the improved outside shooting he displayed in Summer League, he could emerge as a possible three-and-D wing. More importantly, it would allow him to play with Ausar Thompson.
Holland's remarks are a testament to the team's ability to keep the right frame of mind. While they shattered expectations in 2025, they understand there is still a lot of work to be done in terms of competing in the Eastern Conference.
More Pistons On SI
Which NBA Legend Inspired Pistons' Cade Cunningham The Most?
Has Cade Cunningham Lived Up to His NBA Draft Comparison?
NBA Analyst Makes Case for Pistons to Pursue Lauri Markkanen
Pistons' Cade Cunningham Viewed as Future MVP Candidate
WNBA Legend Reminisces With Former Pistons Star Rip Hamilton