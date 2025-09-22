All Pistons

Pistons' Tobias Harris Creating Lasting Impact on Detroit Area

Pistons forward lends helping hand to Detroit homebuyers.

Kevin McCormick

Jan 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) warms up on the court prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
When Tobias Harris signed with the Detroit Pistons, he embarked on a new journey in his NBA career. Along with helping the young squad turn the corner and become a more competitive bunch, he's playing his part in uplifting the community as well.

Harris signing a two-year deal with the Pistons last offseason marked a full-circle moment for the veteran forward. He'd be returning to Detroit as a more complete player and capable leader in the locker room.

Harris first landed in Detroit back in 2016 after being traded to the Pistons from the Orlando Magic. He'd have a lot of success on the court, but his run with the team ended up being brief. In 2018, he dealt to the LA Clippers in the blockbuster deal that landed the Pistons Blake Griffin.

Upon coming back to the Pistons in free agency, Harris talked about how Detroit has always held a place in his heart. He's backing up his words with his actions, putting systems in place that will help the city long after his playing days are over.

Apr 24, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) dribbles in the second half against the New York Knicks during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Last week, Harris announced a major project that could have a massive impact on the Detroit area. He launched the Tobias Harris Homeownership Initiative, a program centered around first-time homebuyers in the city.

Harris' program will assist first-time homebuyers in Detroit by providing around 40% of the property's value for a down payment in return for a small piece of ownership.

When discussing this program, Harris touched on wanting to use his platform as a professional athlete to lend a hand to those who need it.

“Being here, being an athlete and somebody who has a platform that can make an impact, I wanted to combine all those things and figure out a way to do something meaningful, impactful and that can really change the trajectory of an individual’s life,” Harris said.

Throughout his career, Harris has built a reputation of being a consummate professional. Programs like this are a testament to the way he carries himself and how much he values helping others.

Following the launch of his latest off-court venture, Harris will begin preparing for a new season with the Pistons as they look to build on their success from last year.

